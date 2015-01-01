|
퍼지추론을 반영한 Social Force Model 기반의 보행자 이동행태 모형 개발
The aim of this paper is to develop a microscopic pedestrian movement behavior model reflecting the walking speed and direction of pedestrians through fuzzy inference approach and social force model. The model can analyze the movement of each pedestrian and the interaction between pedestrians by using individual pedestrians as the unit of analysis, which would complement the limitations of existing studies have analyzed pedestrians as homogeneous and continuous flow. In addition, by reflecting the pedestrian's probabilistic decision-making process on the change of walking speed and direction, the limited assumption of the social force model that assumes the pedestrian's movement is deterministic has been alleviated in this model. In the process, fuzzy inference approach was applied to process pedestrians' subjective and ambiguous information about the pedestrian's decision-making factors. The model was verified by comparing simulated model values and actual observations using object-oriented programming for each macroscopic and microscopic characteristics. The results of verification would show the error in the explanatory power of the model was low, and the explanatory power of the model was high.
