Abstract

The number of accidents occurred in school zones continues to increase despite the fact that school zones are protected with various safety facilities for the purpose of enhancing the safety of children, indicating that the functions of safety facilities installed in school zones need to be reconsider in terms of enhancing safety. With new analytical techniques such as KANO model and Customer Satisfaction Coefficients, which are widely used in the field of product planning, this study aims to discover some implications for installing safety facilities to efficiently reduce crash frequencies. Eighteen safety facilities were classified into four quality elements based on web-based survey data obtained from 172 drivers: three Attractive element, seven Must-be element, three One-dimensional element, and five Indifferent element. After that, the importance of 10 safety facilities classified into Must-be element and One-dimensional element were analyzed through Customer Satisfaction Coefficients. The top three facilities with the highest importance were found to be speed limit signs, enforcement cameras, and road markings for school zones. The major findings of this study are as follows: the most fundamental and essential safety facilities necessary for the proper functioning of the school zones to enhance children's safety were identified and the priority of essential safety facilities were determined. These findings might be expected to enable us to install safety facilities efficiently in a budget constrained environment.



어린이보호구역은 어린이의 안전을 위해 속도저감, 보호구역 알림, 무단횡단 및 주정차 금지 기능 등을 가진 다양한 안전시설이 설치되고 있다. 그러나 이런 노력에도 불구하고 어린이 보호구역 내 사고건수는 지속적인 증가추세를 보이고 있어 어린이보호구역에 설치되는 안전시설의 기능이 제대로 발휘되고 있는지에 대한 제고가 필요한 상황이다. 본 연구에서는 상품기획 분야에서 주로 사용되는 분석기법인 카노(KANO)모델과 고객만족계수를 사용하여, 어린이보호구역에서의 안전성을 증진시키기 위해 필요한 가장 기본적이고 필수적인 시설물이 무엇인지를 고찰해보고자 한다. 일반인 운전자 172명을 대상으로 실시된 인터넷 기반 설문조사를 통해 총 18개의 도로 및 교통안전시설을 역품질 요소를 제외한 4가지의 품질요소로 구분하였다. 그 결과 3개의 매력적 요소, 7개의 당연적 요소, 3개의 일원적 요소, 그리고 5개의 무관심 요소로 구분되었으며, 역품질 요소로 구분된 시설은 없는 것으로 나타났다. 그 후 당연적 요소 및 일원적 요소로 분류된 총 10개의 도로 및 교통안전시설을 대상으로 시설물별 중요도를 도출하기 위해 고객만족계수를 적용하였고, 중요도가 높다고 판단된 상위 3개 시설은 속도제한표지판, 신호 및 과속단속카메라, 어린이보호구역 노면표시인 것으로 나타났다. 본 연구를 통해 어린이보호구역 내 어린이 안전성을 증진시키기 위해 필요한 가장 기본적이고 필수적인 안전시설을 도출할 수 있었으며, 개별 안전시설의 우선순위 또한 결정할 수 있었다. 이런 결과는 향후 안전개선사업에 투자할 예산이 제약된 상황에서 한정된 예산을 효율적으로 투자하여 어린이보호구역의 안전성을 향상시키는데 도움이 될 것으로 기대된다.

Language: ko