|
Citation
|
Na H, Kang J, Kim DG. J. Korean Soc. Transp. 2022; 40(3): 344-357.
|
Vernacular Title
|
카노(KANO)모델을 이용한 어린이보호구역 안전시설 기능 도출
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Korean Society of Transportation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The number of accidents occurred in school zones continues to increase despite the fact that school zones are protected with various safety facilities for the purpose of enhancing the safety of children, indicating that the functions of safety facilities installed in school zones need to be reconsider in terms of enhancing safety. With new analytical techniques such as KANO model and Customer Satisfaction Coefficients, which are widely used in the field of product planning, this study aims to discover some implications for installing safety facilities to efficiently reduce crash frequencies. Eighteen safety facilities were classified into four quality elements based on web-based survey data obtained from 172 drivers: three Attractive element, seven Must-be element, three One-dimensional element, and five Indifferent element. After that, the importance of 10 safety facilities classified into Must-be element and One-dimensional element were analyzed through Customer Satisfaction Coefficients. The top three facilities with the highest importance were found to be speed limit signs, enforcement cameras, and road markings for school zones. The major findings of this study are as follows: the most fundamental and essential safety facilities necessary for the proper functioning of the school zones to enhance children's safety were identified and the priority of essential safety facilities were determined. These findings might be expected to enable us to install safety facilities efficiently in a budget constrained environment.
Language: ko