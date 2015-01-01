Abstract

Road traffic accidents (RTAs) have emerged a global problem, killing about 1.2 million people every year and injuring more than 50 million people. Recently, the overall number of traffic accidents has been on the decline due to technological advances such as ICT (Information Communication Technology), but the proportion of accidents related to two-wheeled vehicle has increased both domestically and externally over the past five years. One of the reasons is the rapid increase in two-wheeler accidents as online-to-offline (O2O) mobility services such as food delivery using two-wheeled vehicles have grown. Other transportation accident analysis has been conducted in various aspects, however, the identification and analysis of the cause of two-wheeler accidents which have increased rapidly in recent years are still sufficient. Reflecting this phenomenon, this study proposes a new factor analysis system for two-wheeler accidents, called FASTA. The keys of this study are to design a data cube model for multi-dimensional analysis, perform in-depth analysis of two-wheeler accidents by using on-line analytical processing (OLAP) operations with varying levels of abstraction, and apply data mining techniques to figure out the factors affecting such accidents. In our experiment, we conducted scenario-based analysis, and validated the proposed system by implementing and applying it with the two-wheeler accidents and the various social factors. The results represent the relationships two-wheeler accidents with major factors such as land use, the number of restaurants, and type of household in qualitative and quantitative perspectives. Through the proposed analysis system, we believe that decision-makers can gain a better understanding of two-wheeler accidents, and these insights would be reflected to design and plan the road environment safer.



===



교통사고는 전 세계적으로 대두되고 있는 사회적 문제이며, 매년 약 120만 명이 사망하고, 약 5,000만 명 이상이 상해를 입는다. 최근 ICT(Information Communication Technology) 등의 기술 적용 및 융합으로 교통사고의 전반적인 수치는 감소하는 추세에 있지만, 사고의 유형을 자세히 조망해보면, 일반 차량의 교통사고 추세와는 상이하게 국내 ‧ 외 이륜차와 관련된 사고의 비율은 최근 5년간 증가하는 경향을 보이고 있다. 이륜차 사고의 주된 원인으로는 이륜차를 활용한 음식배달 온 ‧ 오프라인(Online-to-Offline, O2O) 모빌리티 서비스의 성장 등을 들 수 있다. 타 교통수단 사고 분석은 다양한 측면에서 이루어져 왔지만, 최근 급격히 증가한 이륜차의 사고 원인 식별 및 분석은 아직 미비한 실정이다. 따라서 본 연구에서는 FASTA(Factor Analytic System for Two-wheeler Accident) 라고 하는 새로운 이륜차 사고 요인 분석 시스템을 제안한다. 본 연구의 핵심은 다차원 분석을 위한 데이터 큐브 모델을 설계하고, 여러 수준의 추상화 단계에서 온라인 분석 프로세스(OLAP) 연산을 통해 이륜차 사고에 대한 심층적인 분석을 수행하고, 데이터 마이닝 기법을 적용하여 사고에 영향을 미치는 요인을 정량적으로 분석하는 것이다. 본 실험에서는 시나리오 기반의 분석을 실시하였고, 제안된 시스템을 이륜차 사고 및 다양한 도시 환경적 요인과 함께 구현하고 적용함으로써 검증했다. 연구 결과는 질적, 양적 측면에서 토지이용, 음식점 수, 가구 형태 등의 주요 요인과 이륜차 사고와의 관계를 나타낸다. 제안된 분석시스템을 통해, 의사결정자들이 이륜차 사고에 대해 심층적으로 이해할 수 있고, 도로 환경을 더욱 안전하게 설계하고 계획하는 것에 기여할 수 있을 것으로 기대된다.

