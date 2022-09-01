Abstract

The paper presents results of AI diagnostics and treatment across the period of 2004-2020 pointing to the efficacy of two particular protocols.



METHOD: Quantitative determination of amanitins in blood (ATOs) and urine (ATOu) performed by the original ELISA kit, indicated upon mycological history and clinical symptoms of poisoning. ATOu positive cases were recommended our protocol; ATOu negative results excluded amanitin poisoning.



RESULTS: out of 2876 fungal poisonings registered in Slovakia during the subjected period, were 698 AI suspected cases. In 557 of them, was AI reliably excluded, in 141 confirmed. Urinary ATOu correlated with the severity of poisoning in the range of 6-47 h after mushroom ingestion, without false negativity. Serum ATOs had no diagnostic value. 129 patients with confirmed AI received full treatment protocol with antidotes of penicillin plus silibinin. In this group died two patients of acute kidney injury in the early stages of poisoning and 127 patients were recovered. Silibinin without penicillin was used in 12 patients. One of them undergone liver transplantation and four patients died of fulminant liver failure, respectively intracranial hemorrhage. Treatment failure in the PNC + silibinin protocol was 1.5% (2 of 127 patients), silibinin alone being 41.7% (5 of 12 patients, p = 0.00058).



CONCLUSION: Early diagnostics of amanitin intoxication based on mycological and clinical history and subsequent determination of urinary amanitin levels (ATOu) allows early initiation of treatment. The use of treatment protocol with antidotes of PNC and silibinin is of high therapeutic efficacy. The omission of PNC from the treatment protocol significantly worsens patients' prognosis.

