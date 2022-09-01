Abstract

Background

Poisoning is an important cause of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest which can be challenging to manage. Neurological outcomes after poisoning-induced out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (POHCA) are yet to be fully elucidated. This retrospective cohort study sought to describe the characteristics of POHCA, and identify factors associated with favourable neurologic outcomes.



Methods

Cardiac arrests recorded in the "All Japan Utstein Registry" from 1 January 2012 to 31 December 2017 were included. A descriptive analysis of the characteristics of POHCA and non-POHCA patients was performed. Neurological outcomes were compared between the POHCA and non-POHCA groups using logistic regression analysis. Subgroup analysis was performed for patients who underwent prolonged resuscitation.



Results

Compared to non-POHCA patients (n=665,262), POHCA patients (n=1,868) were younger (median age, 80 vs 51 years) and had a lower likelihood of having a witness, bystander cardiopulmonary resuscitation, and an initial shockable rhythm. Multivariable logistic regression analysis showed that POHCA was associated with favourable neurologic outcomes (odds ratio 1.54, 95% confidence interval 1.19-2.01, p=0.001). Among patients who received > 30 minutes of resuscitation, neurologic outcomes were similar in those with POHCA and non-POHCA (favourable neurologic outcome, 1.03% vs. 0.98%, p=0.87).



Conclusions

POHCA is associated with favourable neurological outcomes and requires aggressive resuscitation. However, in patients who required prolonged resuscitation, the outcomes of POHCA were not different from those of non-POHCA. The decision to perform prolonged resuscitation should be guided on a case-by-case basis based on a range of factors.

