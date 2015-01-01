|
Ahmadi Forg F, Nasrabadi T, Alaee Karahroudy F. Med. Sci. J. Islam. Azad Univ. 2022; 32(3): 328-336.
(Copyright © 2022, Islamic Azad University , Tehran Medical Branch)
Background: Childhood poisoning is a global problem and one of the causes of child mortality. Among the causes of poisoning in children and adults in Iran, opioids are one of the most important factors and among them, methadone is the most common. The aim of this study was to compare the education of prevention of children's poisoning with methadone using two methods of lectures and group discussion on the awareness of mothers treated with methadone who referred to addiction treatment centers in Birjand City in 2020.
