Citation
Donovan A, Wood RI. Behav. Pharmacol. 2022; 33(7): 435-441.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
DOI
PMID
36148834
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Anabolic-androgenic steroids (AAS) are performance-enhancing drugs used by both world-class and rank-and-file athletes. AAS abuse has been linked with risky decision-making, ranging from drunk driving to abusing multiple drugs. Our lab uses operant behavior in rats to test the effects of AAS (testosterone) on decision making. In our previous study, testosterone caused rats to work harder for food reward during an effort discounting (ED) task. ED is sensitive to dopamine in the nucleus accumbens, and AAS alter accumbens dopamine receptor expression. Accordingly, we determined if testosterone increases response to dopamine receptor antagonists during ED.
