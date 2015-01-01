Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Anabolic-androgenic steroids (AAS) are performance-enhancing drugs used by both world-class and rank-and-file athletes. AAS abuse has been linked with risky decision-making, ranging from drunk driving to abusing multiple drugs. Our lab uses operant behavior in rats to test the effects of AAS (testosterone) on decision making. In our previous study, testosterone caused rats to work harder for food reward during an effort discounting (ED) task. ED is sensitive to dopamine in the nucleus accumbens, and AAS alter accumbens dopamine receptor expression. Accordingly, we determined if testosterone increases response to dopamine receptor antagonists during ED.



METHODS: Rats were treated chronically with high-dose testosterone (7.5 mg/kg; n = 9) or vehicle (n = 9). We measured baseline preference for the large reward in an ED task, where rats choose between a small easy reward (one lever press for one sugar pellet) and a large difficult reward (2, 5, 10, or 15 presses for three pellets). Preference for the large reward was measured after administration of D1-like (SCH23390, 0.01 mg/kg) or D2-like (eticlopride, 0.06 mg/kg) receptor antagonists.



RESULTS: At baseline, testosterone- and vehicle-treated rats showed similar preference for the large reward lever (FR5, testosterone: 68.6 ± 9.7% and vehicle: 85.7 ± 2.5%). SCH23390 reduced large reward preference significantly in both groups (FR5, testosterone: 41.3 ± 9.2%; vehicle: 49.1 ± 8.2%; F(1,16) = 17.7; P < 0.05). Eticlopride decreased large reward preference in both groups, but more strongly in testosterone-treated rats (FR5: testosterone: 37.0 ± 9.7%; vehicle: 56.3 ± 7.8%; F(1,16) = 35.3; P < 0.05).



CONCLUSION: Testosterone increases response to dopamine D2-like receptor blockade, and this contributes to previously observed changes in decision-making behaviors.

