Abstract

Falls are common in patients with neurological diseases and can be very problematic. Recently, there has been an increase in fall prevention research in people with neurological diseases; however, these studies are usually condition-specific (e.g., only MS, PD or stroke). Here, our aim was to evaluate and compare the efficacy of an advanced and innovative dual-task, motor-cognitive rehabilitation program in individuals with different neurological diseases who are at risk of falling. We recruited 95 consecutive adults with neurological diseases who are at risk of falling and divided them into four groups: 31 with cerebrovascular disease (CVD), 20 with Parkinson's disease (PD), 23 with traumatic brain injury (TBI) and 21 with other neurological diseases (OND). Each patient completed a dual-task, motor-cognitive training program and underwent two test evaluations to assess balance, gait, fear of falling and walking performance at the pre-and post-intervention. We found that our experimental motor-cognitive, dual-task rehabilitation program was an effective method for improving walking balance, gait, walking endurance and speed, and fear of falling, and that it reduced the risk of falls in patients with different neurological diseases. This study presents an alternative approach for people with chronic neurological diseases and provides innovative data for managing this population.

