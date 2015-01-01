Abstract

Youth with a history of traumatic or non-traumatic acquired brain injury are at increased risk for long-lasting cognitive, emotional, behavioral, social, and physical sequelae post-injury. Such sequelae have great potential to negatively impact this population's academic functioning. Consistently, poorer academic achievement and elevated need for educational supports have been well-documented among youth with a history of acquired brain injury. The current paper reviews the literature on neuropsychological, psychiatric, and academic outcomes of pediatric acquired brain injury. A discussion of special education law as it applies to this patient population, ongoing limitations within the field, and a proposal of solutions are also included.

Language: en