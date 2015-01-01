Abstract

The purpose of this retrospective chart review was to compare sports-related concussion (SRC) recovery time in protracted recovery (≥28 days) patients who were prescribed physical therapy (PPT) with those who were only provided a home exercise program (HEP). We hypothesized PPT would be associated with shorter recovery times relative to HEP. Associations were evaluated with multivariable zero-truncated negative binomial regressions. Among the 48 (30.2%) PPT and 111 (69.8%) HEP patients, the majority were female (57.9%), the mean age was 15.3 ± 1.4 (PPT) and 14.2 ± 2.8 (HEP), and time to clinic was a median 6.0 (IQR = 3.0-27.0; PPT) and 7.0 (IQR = 3.0-23.0; HEP) days. After adjusting for demographic (age, sex) and clinical measures (concussion history, convergence, VOMS, PCSS score, and days to clinic), PPT unexpectedly was associated with 1.21 (95% CI: 1.05, 1.41) additional recovery days compared with HEP. One reason for this could be related to patients adhering to the number of a priori prescribed PT sessions which may or may not have aligned with the patient's symptom resolution. Future research should explore this hypothesis while aiming to evaluate the effect of PPT versus HEP using a randomized design. If confirmed, these findings are encouraging for patients who could not otherwise access or afford specialty rehabilitation.

