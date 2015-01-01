Abstract

BACKGROUND/OBJETIVES: Multicomponent exercise programs have been demonstrated to prevent falls in older adults. However, the underlying responsible mechanisms are not clear. We aimed to analyze the association between changes in the limits of stability (LOS) as a relevant balance component, and falls occurrence during a multicomponent physical exercise program.



METHODS: Retrospective study, including ninety-one participants who had experienced a fall in the previous year, and were attended in a falls unit. All of them were included in a twice-a-week multicomponent exercise program during 16 weeks. Pre- and post-program measurements were collected for leg press, gait speed, the short physical performance battery (SPPB), and LOS (point of excursion [POE] and maximal excursion [MEX]) with posturography. Falls occurrence was assessed between the beginning and the completion of the exercise program (16 week).



RESULTS: The mean age was 77.2 years, and 72 were female. Thirty-two participants fell at least once during the exercise period. The global baseline POE was 47.6 %, and the MEX was 64.7 %, and there were no differences between fallers and nonfallers. Nonfallers presented greater improvements in POE (6.3 % versus 1.3 %; p < .05) and MEX (9.2 % versus 3.0 %; p < .01) than fallers. The POE and MEX were independently associated with a reduced probability of having had a fall, OR: 0.95 (95 % CI: 0.91 to 0.99) and 0.94 (95 % CI: 0.90 to 0.99), respectively. Changes in SPPB results or leg press strength were not associated with decreased falls. Adjusted probability of fall occurrence decreased by 5 % and 6 % per 1 % improvement in absolute values in POE and MEX, respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: Improvements in LOS after a multicomponent physical exercise program in older adults with previous falls may be associated with a decreased occurrence of falls.

