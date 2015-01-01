|
Ivaniushina V, Alexandrov D. Front. Psychol. 2022; 13: e883750.
Abstract
AIM: Understanding interrelations between the factors predicting students' aggressive behavior is a priority for bullying-prevention programs. Our study explores two possible mechanisms linking school disciplinary structure and students' aggression. We test students' moral disengagement and bullying by teachers as mediational pathways from school authoritative discipline to students' aggressive behavior.
victimization; school climate; moral disengagement; bullying by teachers; peer aggression; school discipline