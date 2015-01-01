Abstract

Population aging and population decline are experienced not only in South Korea but also in other countries around the world. In particular, public transportation operations, which have been centered on existing large buses, are struggling with a continuous deficit owing to the rapid population decline in rural areas, thus leading to a social issue. To address this issue, nations worldwide have attempted to find various alternatives. In South Korea, voucher taxis and city-type buses have been newly supplied in rural areas as alternatives. In this study, six city-type bus routes implemented in Yangsan-si, South Korea have been intensively reviewed in particular. The planned routes and operation status of each bus route were compared and reviewed based on geographic information systems. Six improved demand-responsive transport (DRT) operation methods were studied based on the operation patterns of city-type buses that were operated differently from the planed routes. Through this, a more suitable DRT small bus operation model for each route was proposed. Our study results will be a foundational proposal for policy makers concerned with improving public transport services and supplying new services in rural areas.

Language: en