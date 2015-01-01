|
Citation
|
Mellner C, Dahlén M, Simonsson O. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(18): e11353.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36141631
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Absenteeism from work due to illness, and related costs, has increased steadily during the past decades. In recent years, there has been a reemergence of research on the therapeutic effects of classic psychedelics showing associations with both physical and mental health. However, the association between classic psychedelics and sick leave remains unknown. The aim of this study is to investigate the association between lifetime classic psychedelic use and sick leave in the past 30 days among adults in the United States (N = 407,717), using data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (2005-2019), weighted to be representative of the US adult population.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
public health; health economics; LSD; psilocybin; psychedelics; sickness absence; sickness absenteeism