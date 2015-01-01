Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Absenteeism from work due to illness, and related costs, has increased steadily during the past decades. In recent years, there has been a reemergence of research on the therapeutic effects of classic psychedelics showing associations with both physical and mental health. However, the association between classic psychedelics and sick leave remains unknown. The aim of this study is to investigate the association between lifetime classic psychedelic use and sick leave in the past 30 days among adults in the United States (N = 407,717), using data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (2005-2019), weighted to be representative of the US adult population.



METHODS: The primary analysis was conducted using multiple linear regression, controlling for sociodemographic characteristics, risky behavior, and use of other substances.



RESULTS: There was a significant and negative association between lifetime classic psychedelic use and sick leave in the past 30 days (B = -0.09, p < 0.01) when adjusting for all control variables.



CONCLUSION: These findings suggest that classic psychedelics could potentially lead to reduced sick leave and associated costs in the general population, but more research is needed to investigate potential causal pathways of classic psychedelics on sick leave and evaluate possible mechanisms.

Language: en