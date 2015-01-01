|
Jidovtseff B, Pirard F, Martin A, McCrorie P, Vidal A, Pools E. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(18): e11467.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
36141739
During the early years, children's outdoor play is dependent on parental supervision. Parents' perceptions are likely to influence what the child is permitted to do. To better understand the involved mechanisms in parents' decision making in such contexts, an online photo-based questionnaire was administered. The tool investigates, in different situations, parents and their children's experience, parents' perceptions, and permission to play. A total of 417 parents of children aged from 1.5 and 6.0 completed the questionnaire.
children; decision-making; parents; benefit-danger balance; outdoor play; perception; photo-based questionnaire; risky play