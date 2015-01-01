|
Citation
Horanicova S, Husarova D, Geckova AM, de Winter AF, Reijneveld SA. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(18): e11514.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36141779
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Health and behavioural outcomes of adolescents have been shown to be related to school pressure, demands or unfavourable relationships with classmates or teachers. These associations may relate to school satisfaction, but evidence on this is lacking. Therefore, our aim is to explore the associations of school satisfaction with hopelessness, health complaints, fighting and truancy.
Keywords
adolescence; hopelessness; fighting; health complaints; school satisfaction; truancy