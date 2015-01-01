SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Allan J, Cameron J, Bruno J. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(18): e11567.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph191811567

PMID

36141850

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Nitrous oxide (N(2)O) is a dissociative anaesthetic that is sometimes used recreationally. The prevalence of N(2)O use is difficult to quantify but appears to be increasing. Research on N(2)O harms and application of harm reduction strategies are limited. The aim of this mixed method systematic review was to collate and synthesise the disparate body of research on recreational nitrous oxide use to inform harm reduction approaches tailored for young people.

METHODS: To identify publications reporting the recreational use of N(2)O, a search of public health, psychology and social science databases was conducted. Databases included PubMed, CIHNAL, PsycINFO, Scopus and Web of Science. Grey literature and Google advanced search were also used. Due to limited published literature on the recreational use of N(2)O, no limit was placed on publication date or study type. A thematic synthesis extracted descriptive and analytical themes from the selected studies. Quality appraisal was conducted using the CASP Tool for Qualitative studies and the Joanna Briggs Institute case report assessment tool.

RESULTS: The search retrieved 407 reports. Thirty-four were included in the final analysis, including sixteen case reports. The included studies were primarily concerned with raising awareness of the apparently increasing use and subsequently increasing harms of recreational N(2)O use. There was limited reference to policy or legislative responses in any published studies, no suggestions for harm reduction strategies or application of service level responses. In general, individuals lack awareness of N(2)O-related harms.

CONCLUSION: The review found three key areas that deserve further consideration including: (1) policy, (2) service delivery, and (3) harm associated with N(2)O use. We recommend a top-down (policy) and bottom-up (services delivery/services users) approach to harm reduction for N(2)O use which also includes further consultation and research with both groups. Future research could explore young people's experience of N(2)O use including benefits and problems to inform contextually relevant harm reduction strategies.


Language: en

Keywords

drug use; systematic review; harm reduction; health risks; N2O; nangs; nitrous oxide; psychological harm; substance addiction

