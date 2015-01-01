Abstract

Backover crashes cause considerable injuries especially among young children. Prior research on backover crashes has not assessed the joint effect of heavy vehicles and diminished light conditions on injuries. By analysing the United Kingdom STATS19 crash dataset from 1991 to 2020, this study focused on backover crashes involving paediatric cyclists or pedestrians aged ≤17 years and other motorised vehicles. By estimating the adjusted odds ratio (AOR) of multiple logistic regression models, pedestrians appeared to have 82.3% (95% CI: 1.78-1.85) higher risks of sustaining killed or serious injuries (KSIs) than cyclists. In addition, casualties involved in backover crashes with heavy vehicles were 39.3% (95% CI: 1.35-1.42) more likely to sustain KSIs than those involved in crashes with personal cars. The joint effect of heavy vehicles and diminished light conditions was associated with a 71% increased probability of sustaining KSIs (AOR = 1.71; 95% CI: 1.60-1.83). Other significant joint effects included young children (aged 0 to 5 years) as pedestrian (AOR = 1.92; 95% CI: 1.87-1.97), in diminished light conditions (AOR = 1.23; 95% CI: 1.15-1.31), and with heavy vehicle (AOR = 1.37; 95% CI: 1.28-1.47).

