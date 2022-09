Abstract

AIM: To explore the effectiveness of home-based exercise programs with e-devices (HEPEs) on falls among community-dwelling older adults.



METHODS: Twelve randomized controlled trials were included in the meta-analysis considering four fall-related outcomes.



RESULTS: HEPEs significantly reduced the rate of falls (risk ratio: 0.82; 95% CI: 0.72-0.95; p = 0.006) and improved lower extremity strength (mean difference: -0.94; 95% CI: -1.71 to -0.47; p < 0.001). There was a significant improvement favoring HEPEs on balance if the participants were aged >75 years (mean difference: -0.55; 95% CI: -1.05 to -0.05; p = 0.03), or the intervention duration was at least 16 weeks (mean difference: -0.81; 95% CI: -1.58 to -0.05; p = 0.04).



CONCLUSION: HEPEs demonstrated an overall positive effect on falls among community-dwelling older adults.

