Abstract

BACKGROUND: Osteoporosis is characterized by a low bone mass of bone tissue. If osteoporosis is not treated properly, it will increase the high risk of fracture. The common causes of fracture on osteoporosis condition due to falls. This study aims to find the correlation between the risk of osteoporosis with fall risk (ONTARIO) based on osteoporosis fracture risk (FRAX).



METHODS: This study is an analytic study with a cross-sectional method. We collected the sample using random cluster sampling in the six primary health care in Malang on different times service since August-September 2021. Total patient 139, however only 132 patients were included in this study. After collecting data is complete, we analyze using Chi-square tests.



RESULTS: The mean age of participants was 63.9 ± 7.14. with the age group was dominated by the range of 60-64. It was found that the result of the FRAX SCORE had a low-risk category for major fracture osteoporosis and risk hip fracture. In contrast, from the OSTA score in this study, more than 68 participants (50.8%) were found medium and high-risk scores. Then, in ONTARIO score of the risk fall assessment, and high score in 57 participants (43.2%). If compared between OSTA and ONTARIO, there was a significant relationship between OSTA score and ONTARIO score (p < 0.000) with high-risk OSTA have a significant relationship with a high risk of falling and vice versa.



CONCLUSION: In this study, there was a relationship between the risk of high osteoporosis and the risk of falling.

