|
Citation
|
Thamby A, Bajaj A, L M, G SK, Gr G, K T, Ts J. J. Reprod. Infant Psychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36138562
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Impaired mother-infant bonding (MIB) is associated with inadequate maternal skills and pose a higher risk for impaired learning, child abuse, and psychiatric disorders in children. There are approximately 24 million births annually in India; however, community data on MIB from India is lacking.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
India; prevalence; correlates; Mother-infant bonding