Abstract

PURPOSE: Impaired mother-infant bonding (MIB) is associated with inadequate maternal skills and pose a higher risk for impaired learning, child abuse, and psychiatric disorders in children. There are approximately 24 million births annually in India; however, community data on MIB from India is lacking.



METHODS: The study reports the findings of a cross-sectional survey of 8189 mothers with children of age between 13 and 15 months from the state of Kerala, India. Bonding was assessed using the Mother-infant bonding scale (MIBS). Other correlates assessed include obstetric and birth history, chronic pain, postpartum depression and temperamental issues in the infant.



RESULTS: The prevalence of impaired MIB in our sample was 12.3%. Those in extended/joint family, experiencing postpartum complications, supplementary breastfeeding in the first 6 months, postpartum depression and temperamental issues in infant were found to be associated with increased MIBS scores in a multivariate mixed-effect zero-inflated poisson model.



CONCLUSION: Experience of impaired MIB is not uncommon among mothers in India. More needs to be done to explore these issues, especially among those with higher risk to ensure appropriate interventions to mitigate long-term consequences.

Language: en