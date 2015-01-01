Abstract

Indoor positioning applications are developing at a rapid pace; active visual positioning is one method that is applicable to mobile platforms. Other methods include Wi-Fi, CSI, and PDR approaches; however, their positioning accuracy usually cannot achieve the positioning performance of the active visual method. Active visual users, however, must take a photo to obtain location information, raising confidentiality and privacy issues. To address these concerns, we propose a solution for passive visual positioning based on pedestrian detection and projection transformation. This method consists of three steps: pretreatment, pedestrian detection, and pose estimation. Pretreatment includes camera calibration and camera installation. In pedestrian detection, features are extracted by deep convolutional neural networks using neighboring frame detection results and the map information as the region of interest attention model (RIAM). Pose estimation computes accurate localization results through projection transformation (PT). This system relies on security cameras installed in non-private areas so that pedestrians do not have to take photos. Experiments were conducted in a hall about 100 square meters in size, with 41 test-points for the localization experiment. The results show that the positioning error was 0.48 m (RMSE) and the 90% error was 0.73 m. Therefore, the proposed passive visual method delivers high positioning performance.

Language: en