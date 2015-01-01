Abstract

Deep learning algorithms for object detection used in autonomous vehicles require a huge amount of labeled data. Data collecting and labeling is time consuming and, most importantly, in most cases useful only for a single specific sensor application. Therefore, in the course of the research which is presented in this paper, the LiDAR pedestrian detection algorithm was trained on synthetically generated data and mixed (real and synthetic) datasets. The road environment was simulated with the application of the 3D rendering Carla engine, while the data for analysis were obtained from the LiDAR sensor model. In the proposed approach, the data generated by the simulator are automatically labeled, reshaped into range images and used as training data for a deep learning algorithm. Real data from Waymo open dataset are used to validate the performance of detectors trained on synthetic, real and mixed datasets. YOLOv4 neural network architecture is used for pedestrian detection from the LiDAR data. The goal of this paper is to verify if the synthetically generated data can improve the detector's performance. Presented results prove that the YOLOv4 model trained on a custom mixed dataset achieved an increase in precision and recall of a few percent, giving an F1-score of 0.84.

