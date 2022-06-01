SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ono T, Takenoshita S, Nishino S. Sleep Med. Clin. 2022; 17(3): 485-503.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jsmc.2022.06.012

36150809

Excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) is defined as "irresistible sleepiness in a situation when an individual would be expected to be awake, and alert." EDS has been a big concern not only from a medical but also from a public health point of view. Patients with EDS have the possibility of falling asleep even when they should wake up and concentrate, for example, when they drive, play sports, or walk outside. In this article, clinical characteristics of common hypersomnia and pharmacologic treatments of each hypersomnia are described.


Stimulants; Excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS); Idiopathic hypersomnia; Modafinil; Narcolepsy; Pitolisant; Sodium oxybate; Solriamfetol

