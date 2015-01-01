|
Citation
|
Lehinger EA, Graupensperger S, Song F, Hultgren BA, Jackson D, Larimer ME. Addict. Behav. 2022; 136: e107482.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36152382
|
Abstract
|
Substance use is widely recognized as a negative outcome following traumatic events and is tied to symptoms of posttraumatic stress (PTS). Sleep quality may influence the PTS and substance use association, particularly among college students who are at risk for poor sleep. The purpose of the present study was to examine the moderating effect of sleep quality on the relationship between PTS and substance use in a cohort of college students, with an exploratory aim of examining potential differences by assigned sex. A screening survey was completed by 2,767 students enrolled in a larger RCT examining various brief college student alcohol reduction strategies.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Drinking; Alcohol; Marijuana; Cannabis; Posttraumatic stress