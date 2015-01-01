|
Kanti FS, Alari A, Chaix B, Benmarhnia T. Environ. Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36152888
INTRODUCTION: In France, a heat warning system (HWS) has been implemented almost two decades ago and rely on some official heat wave (HW) definitions. However, no study has compared the burden associated with a large set of alternative HW definitions to the official definitions. Such comparison could be particularly helpful to identify HW conditions for which effective HWS would minimize the health burden across various geographical contexts and possibly update thresholds to trigger HWS. The aim of this study is to identify (and rank) definitions that drive the highest health burden in terms of mortality to inform future HWS across multiple cities in France.
Mortality; Temperature; Climate change; Evidence-based decision making; Heat warning system; Heat waves