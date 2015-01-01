|
Citation
Amit S, Kafy AA. J. Adolesc. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36151776
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: In recent years, violent extremism (VE) attacks have escalated worldwide. More schools and students are being attacked. Examining and addressing VE core causes through preventing VE (PVE) strategies can help avoid future atrocities. Due to the tremendous proliferation of research geared toward PVE, an extensive but disorganized knowledge review has accumulated in recent years. The review aims to discover several common themes and strategies across different disciplines and suggests resilience approaches might be the effective framework for PVE worldwide.
Language: en
Keywords
Violent extremism; Countering violent extremism; Preventing violent extremism; Reslilience