Citation
Skinner G, Bywaters P, Kennedy E. Lancet Child Adolesc. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36152648
Abstract
Over 30% of children in England live in poverty. According to the Governor of the Bank of England, this figure is likely to worsen, as the current cost-of-living crisis impedes families from being able to buy essential items. For example, 2·6 million children were food insecure in April, 2022, and the Trussell Trust supplied over 2 million emergency food packages to families between April 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022. 3
