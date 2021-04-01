Abstract

Over 30% of children in England live in poverty. According to the Governor of the Bank of England, this figure is likely to worsen, as the current cost-of-living crisis impedes families from being able to buy essential items. For example, 2·6 million children were food insecure in April, 2022, and the Trussell Trust supplied over 2 million emergency food packages to families between April 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022. 3

The Resolution Foundation anticipates that a further 500 000 children in the UK will fall below the UK poverty line by 2023. The number of children in out-of-home care is also increasing, with child poverty rates in 2015-20 being linked with more than 10 000 additional children entering state care...

