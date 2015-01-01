Abstract

Female intimate partner homicide (FIPH) is an increasingly complex and significant issue globally. It is rapidly becoming a politically heavy subject for the Irish government, and a continuing and concerning problem for the criminal justice system. Recent years have seen a substantial increase in the unlawful killings of women by their husbands, current and ex-partners. In a review of 117 cases of FIPHs over a 30-year period, 1991-2021, examining the age of both victims and perpetrators, causes of death, motives behind the killings and the outcome of the cases, it was possible to build up a picture of FIPHs in Ireland with distinct patterns emerging regarding cause of death, age, and motives. Within this review 25 (21%) homicide-suicide cases were analysed. These were mostly in rural areas and the main cause of death was gunshot injuries; this unfortunately is reflecting a worrying trend within rural communities.

