SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Singh BK. Med. Leg. J. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Medico-Legal Society, Publisher SAGE Publications)

DOI

10.1177/00258172221119049

PMID

36151768

Abstract

Breathalysers are commonly employed to diagnose drunk drivers but their ability to accurately measure levels of ethanol will depend on a number of variables, including the instrument's quality, environmental temperature, pattern of respiration, the consumption of food and drugs, pathological condition, metabolic state, and mouth alcohol. This article will consider how these factors affect results and provides suggestions on how to improve the test's admissibility in evidence.


Language: en

Keywords

Alcohol; breathalyser; drunken driving.

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print