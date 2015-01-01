|
Singh BK. Med. Leg. J. 2022
(Copyright © 2022, Medico-Legal Society, Publisher SAGE Publications)
36151768
Abstract
Breathalysers are commonly employed to diagnose drunk drivers but their ability to accurately measure levels of ethanol will depend on a number of variables, including the instrument's quality, environmental temperature, pattern of respiration, the consumption of food and drugs, pathological condition, metabolic state, and mouth alcohol. This article will consider how these factors affect results and provides suggestions on how to improve the test's admissibility in evidence.
Keywords: Alcohol; breathalyser; drunken driving.