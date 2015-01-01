Abstract

In this retrospective study, we longitudinally analyzed axial impairment and falls in people with Parkinson's disease (PD) and subthalamic nucleus deep brain stimulation (STN-DBS). Axial scores and falling frequency were examined at baseline, and 1, 10, and 15 years after surgery. Preoperative demographic and clinical data, including PD duration and severity, phenotype, motor and cognitive scales, medications, and vascular changes on neuroimaging were examined as possible risk factors through Kaplan-Meier and Cox regression analyses. Of 302 individuals examined before and at 1 year after surgery, 102 and 57 were available also at 10 and 15 years of follow-up, respectively. Axial scores were similar at baseline and at 1 year but worsened at 10 and 15 years. The prevalence rate of frequent fallers progressively increased from baseline to 15 years. Preoperative axial scores, frontal dysfunction and age at PD onset were risk factors for axial impairment progression after surgery. Axial scores, akinetic/rigid phenotype, age at disease onset and disease duration at surgery predicted frequent falls. Overall, axial signs progressively worsened over the long-term period following STN-DBS, likely related to the progression of PD, especially in a subgroup of subjects with specific risk factors.

Language: en