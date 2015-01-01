Abstract

BACKGROUND: In 2018, Canada legalized the use and sale of non-medical cannabis, with most provinces also permitting home cultivation. To advance the knowledge of home cultivation patterns in Canada within the context of legalization, this study examines (1) the demographics and use patterns of cannabis home growers before and after legalization and (2) the relationship between home cultivation and cannabis-related risks, including workplace use and driving after cannabis use(DACU). DATA AND METHODS: The study is based on seven waves of the National Cannabis Survey, dating from 2018 to 2019. Descriptive statistics were used to analyze home cultivation across several individual and sociodemographic characteristics pre- and post-legalization. Logistic regression was used to examine whether home cultivation is correlated to selected cannabis-related risks.



RESULTS: The rate and demographics of home cultivation remained relatively unchanged post-legalization. Those most likely to cultivate cannabis post-legalization were male; 35 years and older; not single; married, common law, divorced, separated or widowed; lived in the Atlantic provinces; consumed cannabis medically or medically and non-medically on a daily or almost daily basis; had more than a high school diploma; and reported "smoking" as their primary consumption method. Home cultivation was correlated to workplace use but not to DACU.



INTERPRETATION: The research provides early insights into home cultivation within a legalized framework. It also shows a relationship between home cultivation and certain cannabis-related risks (e.g., workplace use), suggesting a need for future research to determine whether tailored education and policy interventions are needed to target cannabis home growers.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving

