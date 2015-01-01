|
Cristiano N, Pacheco K, Wadsworth E, Schell C, Ramakrishnan N, Faiazza E, Beauchamp E, Wood S. Health Rep. 2022; 33(9): 21-31.
(Copyright © 2022, Statistics Canada)
36153711
BACKGROUND: In 2018, Canada legalized the use and sale of non-medical cannabis, with most provinces also permitting home cultivation. To advance the knowledge of home cultivation patterns in Canada within the context of legalization, this study examines (1) the demographics and use patterns of cannabis home growers before and after legalization and (2) the relationship between home cultivation and cannabis-related risks, including workplace use and driving after cannabis use(DACU). DATA AND METHODS: The study is based on seven waves of the National Cannabis Survey, dating from 2018 to 2019. Descriptive statistics were used to analyze home cultivation across several individual and sociodemographic characteristics pre- and post-legalization. Logistic regression was used to examine whether home cultivation is correlated to selected cannabis-related risks.
Language: en
Canada; risk; cannabis; legalization; home cultivation