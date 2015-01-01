Abstract

Alcohol has been drunk for centuries and in the past also used as a medicine. Alcohol consumption in Poland and in the entire world has gradually increased, which is also nowadays accelerated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the amount of alcohol consumed in Poland was 11.7 l per capita, which was a the highest level since 1961. It is estimated that global alcohol consumption will increase by 17% by the year 2030. There is also increasing alcohol consumption by children and adolescents, as well as pregnant women. Alcohol consumption as a health damaging factor is not always recognized in the general population. Additionally, numerous scientific societies in their guidelines/recommendations indicate that moderate doses of alcohol are beneficial or at least neutral for health. The question remains whether so-called "moderate doses of alcohol" really are not harmful to health. We analyze this issue in this article.

