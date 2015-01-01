Abstract

Postpar tum depression and anxiety are common among new mothers. It is well-established that in the general population alcohol use is associated with depression and anxiety. Linking alcohol consumption to symptoms of postpartum depression (PPDS) or postpartum anxiety (PPAS) is presently less established. This study aims to determine if alcohol consumption pre-pregnancy, 6 weeks postpartum, 6 months postpartum, or changes in alcohol consumption are associated with PPDS or PPAS. Longitudinal data on 3849 women from a Swedish perinatal cohort were analyzed using logistic regression analyses for associations between alcohol consumption and symptoms of anxiety or depression, as assessed with the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale. There was no association between pre-pregnancy drinking habits and PPDS (p = 0.588, n = 2479) or PPAS (p = 0.942; n = 2449) at 6 weeks postpartum. Similarly, no associations were observed between concurrent drinking habits at 6 weeks postpartum and PPAS (p = 0.070, n = 3626), 6 months postpartum and PPDS (0.647, n = 3461) or PPAS (p = 0.700, n = 3431). However, there was an association between drinking habits at 6 weeks postpartum and concurrent PPDS (p = 0.047, n = 3659). In conclusion, robust associations were not found between postpartum alcohol consumption and mood symptoms. This lack of association between poor mental health and risk behaviors in new mothers could be interpreted as a result of long-term policy work and high participation in Swedish maternity care. Future studies need to address these research questions in more diverse socio-cultural contexts.

