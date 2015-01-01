|
Hicks TA, Zaur AJ, Keeley JW, Amstadter AB. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2022; 240: e109623.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
36162309
BACKGROUND: Given recent changes in the legal status of cannabis, the risks and benefits associated with its use have become an important public health topic. A growing body of research has demonstrated that posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and recreational cannabis use (RCU) frequently co-occur, yet findings are inconsistent (e.g., direction of effect) and methodological variability makes comparison across studies difficult.
Comorbidity; Cannabis; Posttraumatic stress disorder; Etiology