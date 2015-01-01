|
Alcaraz ML, Labonté-Lemoyne, Lupien S, Senecal S, Cameron AF, Bellavance F, Léger PM. Front. Psychol. 2022; 13: e760107.
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Research Foundation)
36160540
Texting while walking (TWW) is a dangerous behavior that can lead to injury and even death. While several studies have examined the relationship between smartphone use and stress, to our knowledge no studies have yet investigated the relationship between stress and TWW. The objective of the present study was to investigate this relationship by examining the effects of stress on TWW, the effects of TWW on subsequent stress, and the effect of stress on multitasking performance. A total of 80 participants completed two sequential tasks in a laboratory while they walked on a treadmill and responded to a biological motion stimulus imitating the movement of another pedestrian. In the unrestricted task, participants were given the choice to use their personal phones. In the controlled task, they carried a text conversation with a research assistant while they walked and responded to the stimulus. Stress was measured via questionnaire and saliva collection for measure of cortisol (a stress hormone) before and after each task.
stress; psychological stress; physiological stress biomarkers; smartphone usage; texting; texting and walking