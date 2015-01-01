Abstract

Corneal injuries from chemical burns, mechanical trauma, infections, immunological rejections, surgical complications, and some diseases are commonly associated with persistent epithelial defects (PED), neurotrophic epitheliopathy, scarring fibrosis, corneal neovascularization (CNV), and/or corneal endothelial damage that lead to vision loss. Several Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved medications have recently become available, are currently in clinical trials, or are likely to enter clinical trials in the near future. For example, a 2-week course of topical human recombinant nerve growth factor is frequently an effective treatment for corneal neurotrophic epitheliopathy associated with PEDs. Topical losartan, an angiotensin converting enzyme II receptor antagonist that also inhibits TGF beta signaling, has been shown to effectively decrease myofibroblast generation and scarring fibrosis in alkali burn injury and Descemetorhexis rabbit models. Small molecule topical tyrosine kinase inhibitors, such as sunitinib and axitinib, FDA approved as chemotherapeutic agents to treat specific cancers, have also been found to be effective topical inhibitors of CNV in animal and human trials. Rho-kinase inhibitors, such as ripasudil and netarsudil, that are currently approved agents for the treatment of glaucoma in some countries, have been shown to stimulate corneal endothelial proliferation in animal studies and human trials, and may accelerate the regeneration of Descemet's membrane. These agents, as well as other drugs in development, will be used in targeted combinations to treat corneal pathophysiology associated with epithelial healing disorders, stromal scarring fibrosis, CNV, and corneal endothelial injury during the next decade.

Language: en