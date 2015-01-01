Abstract

Pre-injury drug use is a key contributor to traumatic injury. However, limited research has examined trends and predictors of controlled substance-related trauma. The present study aims to provide better clarity on the specific role of prescription-controlled substances (PCS) in traumatic injury events. The data source was the American College of Surgeons National Trauma Data Bank. Trends by injury mechanism and intent for patients with PCS and no-confirmed substances were compared from 2007 to 2014. Logistic regression models were also performed to examine the association between substance use and injury mechanism and intent for data across the study period. Of 405,334 trauma patients, 328,623 (81.1%) had no-confirmed substances and 76,711 (18.9%) had PCS detected. The majority of events in the PCS and no-confirmed substance groups were classified as unintentional. Motor vehicle traffic (MVT), falls, other transport, and cut/pierce injuries accounted for approximately 80% of all injuries. From 2007 to 2014, the proportion of injuries with PCS increased for all injury mechanisms and injury intents. The injury mechanisms of fire/burn, firearm, machinery, poisoning, and other transport were significantly more likely to have PCS relative to MVT injuries. For injury intent, self-harm was more likely to have a toxicology test positive for PCS, while assault was less likely to have a toxicology test positive for PCS compared to unintentional injuries. PCS-related traumatic injuries increased significantly over time and across injury mechanisms and intents. These findings can be used to inform prescribing and understand risk factors to reduce the likelihood of PCS-related traumatic injury.

Language: en