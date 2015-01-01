SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hammami N, Katapally TR. Prev. Med. Rep. 2022; 29: e101944.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.pmedr.2022.101944

PMID

36161124

PMCID

PMC9502327

Abstract

The issues associated with mental health, substance misuse, and suicide ideation are complex and sensitive among youth. We sought to investigate the role that subjective health, internalizing and externalizing risk factors play in the association between victimization and suicide ideation among youth in Canada via used a custom-built digital epidemiological smartphone application (Smart Platform) on their personal smartphones. A sample of 818 youth citizen scientists in Saskatchewan, Canada downloaded the app to provide information on victimization, subjective health, internalizing problems (symptoms of stress, anxiety, and depression), externalizing behaviours (cannabis use, alcohol, smoking), and suicide ideation. Binary regression models were used to estimate associations and controlled for gender, age, perpetration, and ethnicity. From our sample, 23% of youth reported suicide ideation (i.e., thoughts) in the past year. Three types of victimization (cyberbullied, made fun or teased, or bullied via being left out) are associated with a two-times higher risk of suicide ideation. Although certain risk factors (anxiety, poor subjective health, and cannabis use) were associated with higher suicide ideation risk, they did not moderate the association between victimization and suicide ideation. Symptoms of depression were found to be protective against suicide ideation. Suicide ideation is high among this sample of youth in Canada. Certain types of victimization, internalizing and externalizing risk factors, and poor subjective health are associated with a higher risk of suicide ideation. However, our findings confirm that the pathway from victimization to suicide ideation is complex and is potentially moderated by factors other than the ones explored here.


Language: en

Keywords

Suicide; Mental health; Cannabis use; Substance use; Bullying; Citizen science; Youth health

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print