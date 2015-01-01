Abstract

The issues associated with mental health, substance misuse, and suicide ideation are complex and sensitive among youth. We sought to investigate the role that subjective health, internalizing and externalizing risk factors play in the association between victimization and suicide ideation among youth in Canada via used a custom-built digital epidemiological smartphone application (Smart Platform) on their personal smartphones. A sample of 818 youth citizen scientists in Saskatchewan, Canada downloaded the app to provide information on victimization, subjective health, internalizing problems (symptoms of stress, anxiety, and depression), externalizing behaviours (cannabis use, alcohol, smoking), and suicide ideation. Binary regression models were used to estimate associations and controlled for gender, age, perpetration, and ethnicity. From our sample, 23% of youth reported suicide ideation (i.e., thoughts) in the past year. Three types of victimization (cyberbullied, made fun or teased, or bullied via being left out) are associated with a two-times higher risk of suicide ideation. Although certain risk factors (anxiety, poor subjective health, and cannabis use) were associated with higher suicide ideation risk, they did not moderate the association between victimization and suicide ideation. Symptoms of depression were found to be protective against suicide ideation. Suicide ideation is high among this sample of youth in Canada. Certain types of victimization, internalizing and externalizing risk factors, and poor subjective health are associated with a higher risk of suicide ideation. However, our findings confirm that the pathway from victimization to suicide ideation is complex and is potentially moderated by factors other than the ones explored here.

Language: en