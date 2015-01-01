|
Kawami Y, Nikaido Y, Nose S, Unekawa M, Marumoto K, Kawami M, Matsugashita S, Kozuki T, Akisue T. Prog. Rehabil. Med. 2022; 7: e20220048.
36160027
OBJECTIVES: Balance in the mediolateral direction is usually maintained in patients with early-stage Parkinson's disease (PD), but not in moderate-stage PD as revealed by the Tandem Gait Test. Although mediolateral postural control in PD patients remains controversial, previous studies have shown that the Tandem Gait Test may predict the risk of future falls in patients with PD. This study aimed to clarify postural control differences among PD patients with and without mediolateral balance impairments (MLBI: mediolateral balance impairments, nMLBI: non-mediolateral balance impairments, respectively) and healthy controls (HCs).
postural balance; Parkinson’s disease; gait analysis; accelerometer; standing position