Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Balance in the mediolateral direction is usually maintained in patients with early-stage Parkinson's disease (PD), but not in moderate-stage PD as revealed by the Tandem Gait Test. Although mediolateral postural control in PD patients remains controversial, previous studies have shown that the Tandem Gait Test may predict the risk of future falls in patients with PD. This study aimed to clarify postural control differences among PD patients with and without mediolateral balance impairments (MLBI: mediolateral balance impairments, nMLBI: non-mediolateral balance impairments, respectively) and healthy controls (HCs).



METHODS: We recruited 40 PD patients and 20 HCs. According to the Tandem Gait Test score, PD patients were divided into MLBI and nMLBI groups. Primary outcome measures were the ambulatory movement trajectory amplitude of the center of mass and its coefficient of variation (CV) during gait.



RESULTS: Mediolateral movement trajectory amplitudes and CV were not significantly different between the nMLBI group and HCs, whereas the mediolateral movement trajectory amplitude in the MLBI group was significantly higher than that in the nMLBI group. Moreover, the CV of the mediolateral movement trajectory amplitude in the MLBI group was significantly lower than that in the nMLBI group. The mediolateral movement trajectory amplitude was significantly correlated with the fall score.



CONCLUSIONS: The current results suggest that PD patients with mediolateral balance impairments showed mediolateral postural sway during gait compared with PD patients without mediolateral balance impairments. It is necessary to focus on the instabilities in the mediolateral direction to avoid falls in PD patients.

Language: en