SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Teriba A, Dawson D. Psychol. Rep. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/00332941221129138

PMID

36154319

Abstract

Adolescent competence and resilience are indicators of adulthood behavior. High school is a pivotal time for adolescents to foster a stable temperament for adult development. The contemporary state of adolescent depression prevalence and an increase in social media-related risky behavior calls for an update to mental health services. We review the nature of modern social comparison that is fueled by social media, mental health help-seeking stigma that prevents individuals from seeking services, and provide mental health advances to remedy the severity of mental health concerns in a social media society. Social media distortions of normative life promote a standard of expectations that can decrease self-esteem and increase depressive tendencies. Expanding high school counseling such that students see a counselor multiple times a year in a proactive rather than reactive school counseling system can provide transformative changes to community mental health.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescent; social media; counseling; high school; stigma

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print