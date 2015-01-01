|
Adolescent competence and resilience are indicators of adulthood behavior. High school is a pivotal time for adolescents to foster a stable temperament for adult development. The contemporary state of adolescent depression prevalence and an increase in social media-related risky behavior calls for an update to mental health services. We review the nature of modern social comparison that is fueled by social media, mental health help-seeking stigma that prevents individuals from seeking services, and provide mental health advances to remedy the severity of mental health concerns in a social media society. Social media distortions of normative life promote a standard of expectations that can decrease self-esteem and increase depressive tendencies. Expanding high school counseling such that students see a counselor multiple times a year in a proactive rather than reactive school counseling system can provide transformative changes to community mental health.
Adolescent; social media; counseling; high school; stigma