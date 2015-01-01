SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Canenguez KM, Farley AM, Squicciarini AM, Dutta A, Simonsohn A, Holcomb JM, Peña F, Leiva L, Benheim TS, Guzmán J, Jellinek M, Murphy JM. Sch. Ment. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s12310-022-09541-2

PMID

36160322

PMCID

PMC9489263

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Chile's national school-based mental health program, Skills for Life (SFL), has demonstrated effectiveness in improving behavioral and academic outcomes in first- through third-grade students. The current study assessed the feasibility and outcomes of SFL's program for sixth- through eighth-grade students.

METHODS: We assessed the percentage of students who participated in the program and longitudinal changes on teacher-reported Teacher Observation of Classroom Adaptation Re-Revised (TOCA-RR) scores, youth-reported Pediatric Symptom Checklist-Chile (PSC-Y-CL) scores, grade-point average, and school attendance from sixth to eighth grade (2016-2018) for SFL's workshop intervention. Linear mixed effects models analyzed the association between outcome variables and workshop attendance.

RESULTS: Of the 30,649 sixth graders who attended the 754 participating schools in 2016, 28,204 (92.0%) were screened with the TOCA-RR. Of the 1829 students who screened at risk, 1344 had available workshop data for seventh grade, with 86.9% of them participating in most (≥ 7) workshop sessions. Workshop attendance was significantly associated with improvements in school attendance and peer relationships (a TOCA-RR subscale) in eighth grade.

CONCLUSIONS: With high rates of behavioral health screening and workshop attendance, this study demonstrated the feasibility of implementing SFL's middle school program on a national scale. Higher workshop attendance by at-risk students was associated with better school attendance and peer relationships in eighth grade, as well as better but not significantly different outcomes on other measures (e.g., teacher-rated school performance and aggressive behavior in the classroom). Overall, these findings provide preliminary evidence of the feasibility and benefits of SFL's middle school program.


Language: en

Keywords

Prevention; Adolescence; Classroom adaptation; Psychosocial functioning; School-based mental health

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print