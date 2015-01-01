Abstract

Understanding human mobility is of great significance for sustainable transportation planning. Long-term travel delay change is a key metric to measure human mobility evolution in cities. However, it is challenging to quantify the long-term travel delay because it happens in different modalities, e.g., subway, taxi, bus, and personal cars, with implicated coupling. More importantly, the data for long-term multi-modal delay modeling is challenging to obtain in practice. As a result, the existing travel delay measurements mainly focus on either single-modal system or short-term mobility patterns, which cannot reveal the long-term travel dynamics and the impact among multi-modal systems. In this paper, we perform a travel delay measurement study to quantify and understand long-term multi-modal travel delay. Our measurement study utilizes a 5-year dataset of 8 million residents from 2013 to 2017 including a subway system with 3 million daily passengers, a 15 thousand taxi system, a 10 thousand personal car system, and a 13 thousand bus system in the Chinese city Shenzhen. We share new observations as follows: (1) the aboveground system has a higher delay increase overall than that of the underground system but the increase of it is slow down; (2) the underground system infrastructure upgrades decreases the aboveground system travel delay increase in contrast to the increase the underground system travel delay caused by the aboveground system infrastructure upgrades; (3) the travel delays of the underground system decreases in the higher population region and during the peak hours.

Language: en