SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Viegas F, Ocarino JM, Freitas LS, Pinto MC, Facundo LA, Amaral AS, Silva S, de Mello MT, Silva A. Sleep Sci. 2022; 15(3): 305-311.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Brazilian Association of Sleep, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.5935/1984-0063.20220055

PMID

36158720

PMCID

PMC9496483

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Sleep is essential for musculoskeletal and cognitive recovery. Adolescent athletes tend to sleep poorly compared to adults and it may predispose them to sports injuries. Our aims are to estimate whether the quantity/quality of sleep are associated with sports injuries in adolescent athletes and to compare the quantity/quality of sleep between the training and competition seasons, and the school vacation period. MATERIAL AND METHODS: It was a cohort study with 19 track and field athletes of both sexes, aged between 12 and 21 years. We evaluated their sleep-wake habit through actigraphy during three phases: 1 - mid-season, 2 - competition, and 3 - school vacation. The previous six months injury history and the occurrence of injuries in a six-month follow-up were recorded. Logistic regression and variance analysis were performed. The significance level used was 0.05.

RESULTS: Wake after sleep onset (WASO) predicted previous injuries (OR=1.144) and time awake (TA) predicted injury occurrence (OR=0.974). TA decreased from phase 2 to phase 3 (p=0.004), total sleep time (TST) increased from phase 2 to phase 3 (p=0.012), and WASO decreased between phases 1 and 2 (p=0.001) and between phases 1 and 3 (p=0.025).

CONCLUSION: Our study demonstrated that the quantity and quality of sleep were associated with musculoskeletal injuries in adolescent track and field athletes. Previous injuries were predicted by WASO and the occurrence of injuries was predicted by TA. Furthermore, during the vacation period they had lower TA and WASO, and higher TST than on school days.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescent; Athletic Injuries; Sports; Sleep; Athletes

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print