Abstract

This article discusses the COVID-19 crisis's impact on inappropriate and abusive sexual behavior among siblings (IASBAS) and how perceptions of this phenomenon affect construction of the post-crisis reality in Israel. Sibling sexual abuse, the most frequent type of sexual assault against children, does not occur in a vacuum; it is affected by the environment in which children live and develop. The pandemic created situational risk factors and a "germination substrate" for risk of abuse in "normative" families and escalation in families in which it had previously occurred. The first part of the article, based on research data and reports, reviews the objective reality that emerged in Israel and worldwide due to the pandemic. Part two describes situational risk factors converging to a new dangerous situation for children's abuse and victimization that resulted from this crisis: domestic violence (direct, indirect, and sexual), at-risk children returning and staying at home, increased exposure to online sexual content, parental dysfunction, and lack of formal and informal support sources. These risk factors are mutually reinforcing, thus exacerbating the risk of sexual assault among siblings. Part three describes the etiology characterizing the complex phenomenon of IASBAS. Part four discusses the significance of the risk factors at various stages and conditions for its development, identification, prevention or preventing escalation, and providing professional support, all of which affect the post-crisis reality. Part five offers recommendations for prevention, detection, and intervention that help deal with the reality "the day after."

