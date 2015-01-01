Abstract

BACKGROUND: The most common causes of compartment syndrome in the lower extremities include lower limb fractures, trauma-induced crushing injuries, severe burns, and non-traumatic factors. However, there have been no reports of compartment syndrome secondary to toxic inhalation. CASE SUMMARY: A 59-year-old man, who lost consciousness after applying polyurethane-based paint on a water tank, was brought to the emergency room. The initial blood test showed apparent rhabdomyolysis. One day later, pain and swelling in both legs were observed, and the physical examination confirmed the presence of compartment syndrome. Double-incision fasciotomy was performed on both legs. Frequent dressings and negative pressure wound treatment were done on both legs, and skin grafting was performed after healthy granulation tissue had been identified. No other complications were observed after treatment. However, symptoms of peroneal neuropathy, particularly limited ankle dorsiflexion and reduced sensation on the lower extremities, were observed.



CONCLUSION: Workers using polyurethane agents should wear gas masks and be evaluated for compartment syndrome and rhabdomyolysis secondary to toxic inhalation.

Language: en