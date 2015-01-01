Abstract

BACKGROUND: Agriculture has the highest rate of fatal injuries by sector. Hispanic workers also experience more fatal work injuries than every other minority group combined. Pre-hospital and initial trauma evaluation represent an important marker to understand the impact of a trauma system. We sought to investigate whether Hispanic agricultural workers in the United States (US) experience disparities following traumatic occupational injuries in terms of pre-hospital and emergency department care.



METHODS: We retrospectively analyzed the National Trauma Data Bank from 2012-2016 to understand differences between Hispanic and non-Hispanic farmers in Emergency Medical Services (EMS) response and transport times (minutes), transport mode, transfer rates, presentation to University or Level I trauma hospitals, Injury Severity Scores (ISS), length of stay (LOS) in the emergency department (ED, minutes) or hospital (days), need for the operating room (OR), admittance to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and mortality.



RESULTS: A total of 6,161 farmers were included in our analyses (median age 47 years, females 7.0%). Multivariable analyses indicate differences regarding EMS response, EMS transport, and LOS in the ED. Rates of admission to the ICU, surgical operations, days on a ventilator, discharge from the hospital with supportive care, and mortality did not differ between groups.



CONCLUSIONS: Non-Hispanic patients have longer median EMS response and total transport times. Hispanic patients have longer median LOS in the ED. However, the lack of significant differences in management variables other than EMS times and ED LOS indicate an equitable delivery of trauma care once patients were transferred from the ED.

