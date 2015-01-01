Abstract

AIMS: Assess the population mortality rates of cocaine-related deaths in Australia, 2000-2021; 2. determine the circumstances of death and case characteristics; and 3. determine their toxicological profile.



DESIGN: Retrospective study of cocaine-related deaths in Australia, 2000-2021, retrieved from the National Coronial Information System. SETTING: Australia-wide Cases 884 cases, mean age=33.8 (standard deviation 10.0) years and 86.5% (n=765) male. MEASUREMENTS: Information was collected on characteristics, manner of death and toxicology. Only cases in which the presence of blood cocaine and/or metabolites were included.



FINDINGS: Population rates did not significantly increase during 2001-2011 (annual percentage change [APC]=1.5, CI -3.2, 6.5), but from 2012 there was a marked acceleration (APC=20.0, 95% confidence interval [CI] 15.5, 25.3). Circumstances of death were: unintentional drug toxicity (70.7%, n=625), intentional self-harm (17.8%, n=157), traumatic accident (11.5%, n=102). The proportion of cases constituted by unintentional toxicity declined across the study period (APC =-2.6, CI -3.1, -2.1). There was a substantial decline in the proportion of cases with a history of injecting drug use (APC =-5.7, CI -6.5, -4.9) and with a history of substance use problems (APC=-3.2, CI -3.9, -2.5). Both cocaine (0.100 v 0.050 mg/L, p<.001) and benzoylecgonine (0.590 v 0.240 mg/L, p<.001) concentrations were higher amongst toxicity cases than in cases of death from traumatic injury. Cocaethylene was present in 26.4% (n=233), levamisole in 18.6% (n=164) and lignocaine in 11.5% (n=102). Psychoactive drugs in addition to cocaine were present in 92.9% (n=821), most commonly opioids (50.5%, n=446), alcohol (47.1%, n=416), hypnosedatives (43.2%, n=382) and psychostimulants (30.3%, n=268). There was a steady decline in the proportion of opioid positive cases (APC=-5.4, CI -6.3, -4.5).



CONCLUSIONS: There was a large increase in cocaine-related deaths across Australia from 2000 to 2021. This was accompanied by changes in case profiles, with histories of injecting drug use and substance use problems, as well as recent opioid use, becoming less prominent.

