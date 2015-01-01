SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kaldenberg J, Newman R, Jimenez C, Walker M. Am. J. Occup. Ther. 2022; 76(Suppl 2): e7613393060.

(Copyright © 2022, American Occupational Therapy Association)

10.5014/ajot.2022/76S2006

36165888

Systematic Review Briefs provide a summary of the findings from systematic reviews developed in conjunction with the American Occupational Therapy Association's Evidence-Based Practice Program. Each Systematic Review Brief summarizes the evidence on a theme related to a systematic review topic. This Systematic Review Brief presents findings from the systematic review on the effectiveness of interventions that address visual impairments and visual perception to improve occupational performance for adults with traumatic brain injury.


